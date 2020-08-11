Hannah-Beth Jackson: From the ballot to the boardroom, 100 years of women’s suffrage

It’s hard to believe that it was only 100 years ago when women officially achieved the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. In that short amount of time, we have made significant progress.
Women now represent the majority of Americans with a college degree and nearly half the workforce. Yet when it comes to leadership positions in corporate America, law and medicine, we continue to face a significant gap.
Women make up only 28 percent of all state legislators and represent 24 percent of Congress. We are just 5 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs, 23 percent of law firm partners, and 30 percent of college presidents.
Women continue to face a pay gap and our policies fail to account for the challenges facing many working parents, such as the need for family leave and affordable childcare. As we celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment and reflect on the achievements of the last 100 years, we must also consider what still needs to be done to truly achieve equality, opportunity, and justice for all.
It is clear that the next chapter of the women’s movement must include policies that address the challenges facing women of color. The pay gap provides such an example. Since the Fair Pay Act, which I authored, the pay gap has narrowed to 88 cents on the dollar on average for California women.
But the gap is steep for women of color. African American women earn just 61 cents on the dollar while Latinas earn even less, at 42 cents. This year, I authored SB 973 to close the pay gap with data. SB 973 will require California’s largest employers to submit pay data to the state by race and gender.
With such pay data, companies will be able to clearly see the disparities in their hiring and compensation practices. When companies like Intel have examined this data and found such disparities, they’ve taken action to correct them. Legislation like SB 973 will help us peel back the layers of systemic inequality so we can lift up all women.
While we fight for equality in the workplace, we cannot let another 100 years go by without a national paid family leave policy. It is truly shameful that America falls behind 41 developed nations that provide paid family leave to new parents.
While federal leadership on family leave is absent, California has led the way with the first state paid family leave program in the country in 2004. But still many Californians who work for small employers could be fired for using the family leave that they pay for. If you can’t be guaranteed your job will be there when you return, you are not likely to use family leave.
I authored SB 1383 this year to ensure more Californians are able to take family leave without fear of losing their job. No one should be forced to choose between caring for their family and their economic security.
While we work on the long-term goals of achieving pay equity and providing family leave, we must also address the repercussions COVID-19 will have for women, work and families.
With most California schools planning to exclusively offer distance learning this fall, parents are once again balancing work responsibilities as they struggle to essentially homeschool their children. Overwhelmingly, women are taking on these dual responsibilities with consequences to their careers and mental health. If we can’t safely open our schools and daycares, many women may end up exiting the workforce, reversing decades of progress. Policymakers must step up to address these challenges as we move forward.
When the 200 year anniversary of the 19th Amendment arrives, it is my hope that the next generations will have the opportunity to celebrate a robust national paid family leave program, high-quality affordable childcare, equal pay, and equitable opportunities for women and people of color to excel based on their merits, talents, and work ethic. When women succeed, we succeed as a nation.
Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.
