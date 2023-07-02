Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

Rep. Adam Schiff should plant a big wet kiss on Kevin McCarthy for giving Schiff’s campaign for the U.S. Senate a big boost.

McCarthy, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, presided last week over a 213-209, partyline vote to censure Schiff for his strenuous efforts to investigate and even impeach former President Donald Trump when Democrats controlled the House.

“Adam Schiff launched an all-out political campaign built on baseless distortions against a sitting U.S. president,” Florida Congresswoman Anna Luna, the sponsor of the censure, declared. She accused him of engaging in “falsehoods, misrepresentations and abuses of sensitive information” as he sought to unearth connections between Trump and Russia.

