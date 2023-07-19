Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom made an unusual appearance on Fox News, it was inevitable that conservative commentator Sean Hannity would bore in on California’s chronic housing shortage and homelessness crisis.

Why, Hannity asked, did California have such problems?

“Because housing costs are too high,” Newsom replied. “Our regulatory thickets are too problematic. Localism has been too impactful, meaning people locally are pushing back against new housing starts and construction.”

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

0
0
0
0
0