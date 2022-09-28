If history is any guide, Democrats do not have a chance -- not even a small a chance -- of keeping control of the House in the midterm elections. But the question is: Is history any guide?

There's been a lot of attention paid to the new ABC News/Washington Post poll, which makes clear that President Joe Biden is a drag on his party as November approaches. Biden's job approval rating in the poll was 39% -- even lower than some other surveys at the moment -- and just 35% of Democrats said they want Biden to be the party's presidential nominee in 2024.

But the big picture is even worse for Democrats. The accompanying analysis from Langer Research Associates, which conducted the poll, made a historical point that is particularly bleak for the party.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

