Thomas Elias

Legwork, the term for reporters going to great lengths to find and question news sources and folks who have made news either deliberately or unintentionally, has long epitomized journalistic integrity and enterprise.

But the practice is under threat today as public officials seek ever more to avoid the scrutiny that comes with confronting tough questions.

So it was no real surprise the other day, when the Los Angeles police union accused reporters of “stalking” because they went to the front door of an officer at least partially responsible for a deadly 2021 error that blew up a bomb disposal vehicle, displacing dozens of persons from their homes and seriously injuring 17.

