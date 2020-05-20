Jim Brown: Remembering good times with Bill Graham

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of Lompoc's families recently suffered a great loss with the passing of Bill Graham. The loss experienced by Mary, his wife and partner and his daughters, Staci and Karlie, is also one shared by many in the larger Lompoc community past and present.

The support and guidance Bill provided to many students over the years in his work as counselor for the Lompoc Unified School District made a lasting and positive difference in their lives. He was an active presence at many community events helping with this and that, always with his smile and great sense of humor. He was also a regular at La Purisima Mission helping care for the horses.

To know Bill was one of life's uppers - all of us who knew him, family and friends, had one or more stories to relate about him including some shared experience or funny lines he cracked ("My dogs are barkin" after a tough run). Whatever great memory of Bill one has, it will always bring a smile to your face.

In addition to being a great husband and dad, Bill was my friend and my colleague. I first met him at a race up in Los Osos when this guy, Bill, raced by me near the finish line and won the Master’s prize. Afterward, he and Mary sat with my wife, Kathy and me in the park and we all became a friendship which has lasted over the years.