On Sept. 20, the Lompoc City Council took up an issue at the behest of cannabis dispensary operators in the city.
The item for the City Council’s consideration, in essence, was a “Strategic Pause” and whether it should be adopted to allow time to assess the situation in Lompoc relating to the number of approved retail licenses.
The retail market in Lompoc is under significant and increasing market pressure as more and more licenses are approved, and nearby jurisdictions get ready to approve retail cannabis permits, including the City of Guadalupe, Orcutt, Los Alamos, and Santa Ynez.
The retail operators believe it would be prudent for the Lompoc City Council to move in the direction of limiting the number of retail licenses in the city.
According to our market research, the current population in Lompoc, relative to the number of legal retailers in the city, is less than optimal.
There are numerous uncertainties in the cannabis industry in California. Those uncertainties are driven primarily by excessive taxation, the illicit market, and other market forces.
Today, there are over 1,400 dispensaries in California. The Governor and the Legislature want 2,000 dispensaries by 2025. They want the revenue these additional retail locations throughout the state will generate.
Whereas Lompoc should partner with its cannabis industry to help it thrive and continue generating an optimal level and flow of tax revenue for the city.
And this, the industry has argued consistently since June, would be made possible by adopting a Strategic Pause.
The local industry’s share of taxes since 2018 has been substantial. However, in the current ecosystem, the industry’s ability to generate significant taxes depends on local operators’ ability to generate substantial sales, which is inextricably linked to operating in an ecosystem that achieves a general equilibrium between supply and demand.
A BUYERS MARKET
A limited retail license market is of higher value to operators, customers, and the cities where retail dispensaries do business. The value of a limited retail license market is substantial. In an unlimited retail license market, which is the current situation in Lompoc, there’s no easy way to operate a store profitably due to the pressures that have formed.
This is the market in action. And while “free market” cheerleaders typically understand ruthless markets as a feature of capitalism, in the current situation in Lompoc, because of various factors, it is not a feature it is a bug.
A business operation loses money when it cannot achieve adequate sales to turn a profit. If that occurs every day, they will, of course, sustain losses every day. No locally owned business, including local cannabis retail operators, can afford to lose money daily.
One fascinating aspect of the discussion over limiting retail licenses is the opinion that allowing an unlimited number of retail operators isn’t all bad. The idea here is that it’s great for consumers. After all, competition drives down prices. As consumers use their purchasing power to negotiate lower prices, retail operators will inevitably agree if only to retain their customer base and local market share.
But make no mistake, while driving down prices and profits, this approach also reduces the amount of local taxes paid to the city. So, while consumers might win in this scenario, local operators lose, and eventually, so does the city.
It cannot be overstated that a limited license market is superior to one that loses its general equilibrium. It’s a delicate balance. We believe Lompoc should strive to achieve a calibrated market balance or equilibrium. A Strategic Pause would have allowed the Council to design a new framework.
We also believed it would have offered the community-at-large the opportunity to have input into that framework and to study the value and benefits of restraint when it comes to how many licenses the city should issue.
MORE WITH LESS
From the city’s point of view, the objective should be to receive local retail cannabis revenue with the least amount of regulatory and enforcement necessary. This objective is more likely to be achieved in a limited retail license ecosystem. It is more advantageous for the city to receive more revenues even as it commits fewer staff resources to regulate the operators and enforce the city’s rules.
The industry believes a more effective regulatory scheme will accrue to the benefit of local operators, the industry’s customers, and the city’s general fund departments. More importantly, the industry believes this change in approach would accrue to the benefit of the entire community of which the local operators are also a part.
For these reasons, and other reasons not explained in this limited space, the retail operators requested the City Council adopt a “Pause” with the hope that the city, industry, and the public could study the pros and cons of limiting the number of licenses in the city.
Our goal as an industry is a legal, regulated market framework that is sensible, fair, and consistent with the intentions of the voters when they voted in support of legalizing, regulating and taxing recreational cannabis sales.
Joe Armendariz is a consultant for the cannabis industry in California. He is the former executive director of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, the Santa Barbara Technology and Industry Association, and he is also a former member of the Carpinteria City Council where he represented the City on SBCAG from 2005 to 2011, and represented the eight cities in Santa Barbara County on LAFCO from 2008 to 2012.