Show me a bully, I'll show you a crybaby. Few events have demonstrated the accuracy of that observation like the caterwauling on the right in response to President Biden's recent speech warning voters against "semi-fascist MAGA Republicans."

An awful lot of them appear to have gotten their little feelings hurt. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was prominent among the aggrieved. "He basically called us bad people," she complained. New York Times columnist Bret Stephens objected that "Biden has decided the best way to seek partisan advantage is to treat tens of millions of Americans as the enemy within."

Poor babies. It's tempting to say "(Bleep) your feelings" and leave it at that. Republicans whining about Joe Biden's bad manners? Please.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0