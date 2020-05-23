Joe Payne: Who’s to blame for the mess we’re in?

Just ask Andy — he’s producing his radio show despite the lockdown, railing against the will of California voters, talking up fracking and increased oil extraction, and even organizing lockdown protests across the district he hopes to represent in Congress.

Can you think of anything more irresponsible than trying to convince people to amass in large groups during a pandemic, against all the warnings of public health officials and medical experts?

I can.

How about destroying the National Security Council’s pandemic task force, as the Trump Administration did in 2018? Or massively cutting the amount of funding and staff for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) office in China? Or tossing multiple pandemic playbooks in the trash, as Trump and his administration have done?

The Republican Party, from it’s most intelligent luminaries to its current brand of ineptitude, has been at war with the very idea of governance for decades. They’ve decried “big government” all while they continually lowered taxes on the wealthy, ran up massive deficits, cut services, and deregulated predatory and polluting industries all in the name of getting the government “off our backs.” They’ve continually shot our government in the knees and blamed it for not being able to run a marathon.