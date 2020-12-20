Jolissa Jiles: 2020, a challenging year: Perspective from a young African American adult

As we know, 2020 has been a challenging year for many, but I submit twice as hard for minorities. Not only are African Americans and other minorities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus compared to other races, but as this pandemic rages, there has been an abundance of racially charged incidents manifesting injustice and inequality in the African American community.
The murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, the Amy Cooper Central Park incident and the arrest/detainment of CNN journalist Omar Jimenez, were horrible and dreadful to the African American community, but sadly, not shocking. For us, these things aren’t news – they are just a glimmer of our reality, that we’re all too familiar with. Repeatedly, there is no reason, justification, or explanation given for the wrongs experienced by these individuals.
The level of this form of racism has now raised the consciousness of all races and this behavior will not be tolerated. These are not things that can be swept under the carpet or with the hope a “check” will make it go away. Many innocent Black lives have been lost with no legitimate reason why.
However, it doesn’t stop at racial injustice. The voter suppression placed on the community by forcing Blacks and POC to stand in long lines with a pandemic raging was another act of discrimination. We are continually being mistreated and overlooked as individuals. Nonetheless, we continue to show that we cannot be silenced as we were able to see the biggest turnout of Black voters this year. We continue to demand change and we will keep fighting until our voices are heard.
So how do we proceed forward from here? Who do we turn to? Who can we trust?
We need someone our leaders can work with, who has our best interest at heart. Inequity is in all areas of our lives.
As 2020 ends, we have another chance to make things right with the positive turnout of this year’s election. While many are relieved at the election turnout, as President/CEO Derrick Johnson stated “The election may have concluded, but the real work has just begun. We must continue to protect the integrity of our democracy and hold all elected officials accountable to their constituents.” As many have also declared, “this is not a moment, but a movement.” We must not stop until every individual is accepted as equal regardless of race, sex, gender, or religious affiliation.
As an activist and young Black woman, I am committed to continuing the fight and promoting change no matter how long it will take. Giving up is never an option. “Fear is often the root of bigotry and one of the best antidotes for erasing fear is knowledge and education.”
This fight is not over. We must continue to do our part and never stop letting our voices be heard. Yes, 2020 has been a challenging year. But I strongly believe God gives his most challenging battles to His toughest soldiers. Now is the time to reset and bounce back. We can’t control what tomorrow or next year will bring, but we do have this present moment to come together and do all we can do to bring safety, peace, justice and equality to our community for us and future generations.
We are stronger together. We will continue to stand in solidarity and await the day when equality, justice and peace is the order of business, each and every day, for each and every individual.
Jolissa Jiles was born and raised in Santa Maria. She is a former graduate of California State University of Long Beach and currently residing in Los Angeles County. She welcomes the opportunity to utilize her Ccommunications degree for speaking engagements.
