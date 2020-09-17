Joni Maiden and Wendy Sims-Moten: A call to action for completing the 2020 Census

There are consequences when children are not counted. It’s about their future, really!
It’s been said that you can’t go back and change the past, but you can start where you are at this moment and change the ending.
As a community, we failed our children 10 years ago - we are urging you to not let this happen again.
Nationwide, the 2010 U.S. Census resulted in the worst undercount of young children, estimated to be 5 percent of children under age 5; that equates to about 1 million children.
Of those, California had the largest undercount of children 0 to 5. Children of color had higher rates of undercount than White children. Experts estimate that about 6.5 percent of young Latino and African-American children were overlooked in 2010, or roughly twice the rate of Anglo children.
In Santa Barbara County, the areas with the highest undercount included Santa Maria, Guadalupe, downtown Lompoc, east and west sides of Santa Barbara, and all unincorporated areas.
We work every day with programs and services that directly support children and families. We know first-hand the consequences of an undercount on critical resources, especially for the next 10 years — basically, their entire childhood!
And we have listened to your reasons for not participating in the census, comments like, ‘It has nothing to do with me,’ or ‘the government doesn’t need to know,’ to ‘it’s confusing to know who to count,’ and ‘I just want to live my life and not be bothered.’
Undercounted children tend to live with large, extended families or multiple families under one roof. These children may stay in more than one home and may not be related to the person filling out the questionnaire.
The general rule is to count children in the home where they usually live and sleep most of the time, even if their parents do not live there.
Essential resources are at risk when our children and those in our household are not counted.
Our community has come together to serve our children, support local schools and provide mental health and support services due to the pandemic. We’ve teamed up with organizations like Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to ensure there is enough food for children and families as many of us are experiencing tremendous loss.
These services require funding, but also data that informs decision makers regarding the size and scope of resources needed in our community– data from census results.
For each person not counted, Santa Barbara County could lose up to $2,000 per person, per year, for 10 years until the next census. An undercount of just 5 percent translates to an estimated loss of $43 million a year, or $430 million over 10 years!
This one simple act every 10 years makes a significant impact on you and on what matters to your child’s ability to succeed.
Help ensure there is enough funding for Head Start, childcare, housing support, early intervention services for children with special needs, children’s health insurance, and more.
Help ensure there is enough funding in our community for roads, emergency services, public transit and libraries, and that we have full representation in Washington, D.C.
Respond by the deadline of Sept. 30 – it’s only nine easy questions. You won’t be asked about citizenship or immigration status. By law, your answers are confidential and cannot be shared.
Respond now at www.my2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020 (English) or (844) 468-2020 (Spanish).
Our children count on us to be their voices until they get their own. Be counted, for their future – they deserve it.
Joni Maiden is the Director of Santa Barbara County Child Support Services; Wendy Sims-Moten is the Executive Director of First 5 Santa Barbara County.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!