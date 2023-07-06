Thomas Elias

Judge-shopping is commonplace in American courts, lawyers constantly trying to get their cases heard by judges they consider predisposed to rule their way.

But it has been carried to new extremes this spring, in at least two cases with the potential to affect millions of lives and potential lives.

When one district judge ordered the federal Food and Drug Administration to withdraw its approval of the orally-taken abortion drug mifepristone and another ruled that the drug must be kept available in 17 states that sued for this in his court, there was no doubt about the judge-shopping in play.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, "The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It" is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

0
0
0
0
0