In 1972, the esteemed political philosopher Dr. Seuss wrote a children's book in which unmitigated umbrage is directed at an implacable pooch in a purple jumpsuit named Marvin K. Mooney.

"The time has come! The time is now!" inveighs the exasperated narrator. "Just go. Go. Go! I don't care how!"

Today, critical elements of the Republican Party are saying the same thing to Donald J. Trump: "Just go, go, GO!"

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

