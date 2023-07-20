Virtue-signaling by well-known brands is nothing new. But if we leave the growing culture of corporate virtue-signaling unchecked, it could have profound consequences for society, thanks to those brands’ legion of followers: a group sometimes called “soy boys.”

“Soy boy” is a pejorative social media term used to refer to virtue signalers who talk down to those who disagree with them. They’re the type who post about “saving the planet” and instigate cancel culture pile-ons whenever someone deviates from the agreed narratives.

In the mind of the soy boy, every buying decision is an opportunity to signal virtue. They boast about how they eat cruelty-free peace beans and wear clothes made of recycled materials. They use their free time to shame those who make different choices or say something they don’t like.

Jason Reed is the spokesperson at Young Voices. He is a policy analyst and political commentator for several outlets. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

