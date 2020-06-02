Ken McCalip: Voters can see through the political fog

Andy Caldwell actually thinks, and has said in writing, that the current COVID-19 virus has a death rate lower than the common flu. That is false, and part of his right-wing babble to prove a point in a recent opinion piece.
The 1968 Hong Kong flu caused an estimated 34,000 deaths in the United States and 700,000 worldwide. COVID-19 has killed more than 100,000 in the U.S., and is projected by experts to kill more than 147,000 by August.
Caldwell comparing that to the common flu is an absurdity. Our problems are much greater than the common flu. We need someone in touch with reality to be our representative and not someone espousing mumbo jumbo.
Caldwell appears to be taking his lead from President Trump. Blaming governors who stepped forward to make hard, but needed decisions on the growing national health problems despite the impacts on our daily lives. Disregarding the alternative, which is higher death totals without these hard, but needed decisions. No leadership has come from the national level or from Caldwell’s rhetoric.
Two-thirds of Americans are opposed to the opening of businesses too fast, and 78 percent say they would be uncomfortable eating in a sit-down restaurant until the virus is under control. Americans give President Trump negative marks for his response to the outbreak, but give state governors positive assessments for their efforts, a trend that has been consistent throughout the pandemic.
We are not fixated first on the economic issues, and then ignoring the health aspects. Caldwell is just the opposite. Our family’s lives and health are the No.1 issue the majority of us want to protect. Trump failed to protect us from the spread of the virus in its early stages and did not act as a national leader in the way that we all expected of him.
Trump’s behavior has been a disaster for America. First, trying to get rid of big government, but it ended up exposing us all to a national disaster. Strangely with thousands of Americans dying, Trump stated that the virus would “magically disappear.” It has not.
Health experts warned us that opening up the economy too fast will cause a second wave of deaths and cases. Some scientists now say a second national wave is on the way. Let us hope and pray it is not. It is not good to put the economy ahead of human life.
It is time for us all to look at Caldwell’s current efforts for national office, and whether he would represent our best interests on the Central Coast. His record of statements is not good.
Mumbo jumbo falsehoods, like Trump’s, are not what the vast majority of Americans want. They want a safe and secure environment prior to fast-tracking the reopening of our society.
After a careful review of Caldwell’s record I will not vote for him as my representative.
Ken McCalip is a North County native. He can be reached at kennethmccalip@yahoo.com
