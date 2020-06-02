Ken McCalip: Voters can see through the political fog

We are not fixated first on the economic issues, and then ignoring the health aspects. Caldwell is just the opposite. Our family’s lives and health are the No.1 issue the majority of us want to protect. Trump failed to protect us from the spread of the virus in its early stages and did not act as a national leader in the way that we all expected of him.

Trump’s behavior has been a disaster for America. First, trying to get rid of big government, but it ended up exposing us all to a national disaster. Strangely with thousands of Americans dying, Trump stated that the virus would “magically disappear.” It has not.

Health experts warned us that opening up the economy too fast will cause a second wave of deaths and cases. Some scientists now say a second national wave is on the way. Let us hope and pray it is not. It is not good to put the economy ahead of human life.

It is time for us all to look at Caldwell’s current efforts for national office, and whether he would represent our best interests on the Central Coast. His record of statements is not good.

Mumbo jumbo falsehoods, like Trump’s, are not what the vast majority of Americans want. They want a safe and secure environment prior to fast-tracking the reopening of our society.

After a careful review of Caldwell’s record I will not vote for him as my representative.

Ken McCalip is a North County native. He can be reached at kennethmccalip@yahoo.com

