In February 2018, U.S. District Court Judge Dale A. Drozd ruled that the Kern County supervisorial districts that were drawn up in 2011 violated the Voting Rights Act. Specifically, acknowledging that Latinos made up a majority of the county’s population, Drozd said the districts illegally split and diluted their voting power and ordered officials to redraw the maps.

Today, the local higher education system faces a similar challenge. Kern County’s population is now more than 56% Latino, yet the Kern Community College District – made up of three community colleges that serve a Latino-dominated population – and Cal State Bakersfield, which serves a student population with 63% Latinos, altogether have only two Latino academic deans and one interim president who is Black.

Representation in our government’s public institutions lies at the heart of our democratic experience and is key to citizens’ rights, as Chief Justice Earl Warren’s Supreme Court ruled in the 1962 case Baker v. Carr. While the court focused on voting and the disproportionate population counts between districts, Warren warned against any “arbitrary impairment by state action” that sustained a system of either “false tallies” or demographic undercounts.

Mark Martinez is a professor at Cal State Bakersfield and chair of the political science department.

