Kevin G. Walthers: A day in the life: Hancock’s energy is undeniable

The energy at a community college is like no other.
Prior to COVID-19, the buzz of student and faculty activity was absolutely energizing at Allan Hancock College. It’s exciting to be part of a vibrant institution that develops future leaders and expands the capacity of our community. Even with most core functions shifting to virtual delivery, the positive vibe at Hancock continues to epitomize our commitment to maintaining a strong community presence.
There’s no denying the remarkable ways Allan Hancock College is changing the odds for our community – and one day in particular allowed me to see it all come together at once.
On a recent Wednesday, my day began by helping with the county’s vaccination clinic hosted on Hancock’s Santa Maria campus. I was assigned the job of driving the Spike Mobile — a four-seat utility cart used to help people with mobility issues get to where they need to go.
During a slow period, I made a quick dash to my office and ran into a professor leaving her office with two children in tow. As she taught remote class from her office, her husband had dropped off their children so he could go teach his online classes. This type of transaction takes places constantly throughout our community as parents juggle pandemic life.
As always, every kid who runs into the college president gets a little Bulldog swag — so a couple of fanny packs and Frisbees later, mom was headed home to grade papers and prepare for her next class.
On the way back to the vaccination clinic, I passed the Mechanics Bank Student Center, where our student-led food distribution team was packing hundreds of grocery bags for Hancock students. The workers packaged another 1,000 bags for the next day’s community distribution. It’s a tight weekly operation that is socially-distanced and efficient — one that has put groceries into more than 70,000 cars, representing over 320,000 individuals over the past year.
The students managing food distribution demonstrate complex skills of organizing and implementing a major community service program while exhibiting leadership, communication, and team-building. Despite what you may hear, millennials are not only compassionate and creative, they’ll also work circles around most of us!
Back at the vaccination clinic, things ran smoothly. Hancock’s managers served as the primary volunteers, bolstered by county fire and heath personnel, college trustees, and a few family members. Our facilities team swirled around the site, ensuring that the grounds are safe and clean, while our public safety team monitored traffic and kept the lines moving.
As I continued to watch, an older couple unexpectedly needed transportation, so one of our campus police officers gave them a ride. I’m pretty sure the day grandma and grandpa got a vaccination and a ride in a police car in the same day will be a family story forever remembered!
Just a little later, I came across one of our college vice presidents guiding students to the library to pick up a loaner laptop. Switching between English and Spanish, the conversation highlighted the crucial reality of education in a pandemic. Remote learning is difficult in any setting, especially when providing technology tools for students as they struggle to find quiet and safe places to study.
As the day came to a close, we pondered some impressive statistics: more than 1,500 community members vaccinated; groceries provided to more than 200 students; food prepped for 1,000 families that would come to campus the next day; dozens of laptops loaned; and, of course, one couple got a memorable ride in a police car.
That Wednesday was actually no different than most other days here at Hancock. Our students, staff, and faculty remain committed to the unique role that the college serves in changing the odds for our community. Every day at Allan Hancock College is filled with the energy that comes from a culture of caring and a passion for service.
Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. The time capsule ceremony video and contents are available at hancockcollege.edu/100.
