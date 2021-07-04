Education is the gateway to a more prosperous life. Allan Hancock College graduates earn, on average, an additional $9,200 per year following graduation. However, a college education brings even more success: graduates are more likely to be employed, less likely to need public assistance, and are more active in community life. An educated community is a prosperous community.
This idea was the driving force behind the Hancock Promise, launched in 2018. While many in our region understood the value of college, too many felt it was out of reach. The promise of free tuition for local high school graduates removed significant financial barriers for many Central Coast families – and the college’s new Promise Plus program will now do the same for all others who attend full time.
The financial relief of the Hancock Promise, combined with strategic resource allocation supporting student success, brings Hancock an influx of students each year who otherwise may have joined the workforce immediately upon high school completion.
Following the great recession, California began viewing community colleges as key economic recovery drivers. The state invested millions of dollars in Hancock to support improved student outcomes. We put that money to use by hiring additional instructional faculty and full-time counselors in order to increase personal contact with students. New programs launched and continue being led by professional staff members who understand the importance of providing student resources. Existing successful programs were strengthened.
Some doubted whether the state funding to the California community college system was producing the intended outcomes. However, an investment of such magnitude takes time to produce tangible results. Today, the seeds we planted five years ago have matured.
Through cultivated community partnerships, Hancock has made great strides in educational placement for career education students; program completion for student veterans; record financial aid award levels; and increased success in a wide range of programs serving young men, STEM students, and formerly incarcerated community members.
The impacts are most significant in our graduation numbers. For the third consecutive year, we set a record for the largest graduating class in college history. We attribute this incredible success to the strategic actions of faculty, staff, and administrators, combined with the implementation of new automated technology that alerts students who are nearing a degree - and then awards those degrees automatically.
Our focus on completion is also positively affecting equity outcomes. Like most community colleges, Hancock overwhelmingly serves first-generation college students. Locally, 40 percent of city populations lack a high school diploma – that means a substantial number of our students are first in their families to attend college.
That’s why this year’s graduation numbers are so heartening. The global pandemic saw historic declines in college enrollment across the country. However, Hancock once again saw more graduates than ever. Our 100th graduating class included more than 1,500 graduates. Of that, 60 percent were Latinx students, equating to more than 900 individuals. Our centennial class is now one of the top five graduating classes in the college’s 100-year history, proving that our investment in student success and support is working.
To change the odds for future generations, you must remove barriers. At Hancock, we are committed to removing barriers by supporting students academically, financially, and emotionally. Our community’s support of this mission is critical and we welcome you to join us in changing the odds for Northern Santa Barbara County.