The month of May closed with two great, student-centered events that demonstrated how Allan Hancock College is changing the odds for northern Santa Barbara County.
The first was the Centennial Celebration emceed by county Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and sponsored by more than 150 community members and local businesses.
The other event was our second (and hopefully last) drive-through graduation ceremony, where one-third of our record-setting 1,498 graduates were able to walk across a socially distanced stage as their families cheered them on.
The Centennial Celebration advanced the endowment set up to fund the Hancock Promise, our groundbreaking program that guarantees the “First Year Free at AHC” for local high school graduates.
With your help, we are now more than 50 percent of the way to our $10 million goal, which will ensure permanent funding for generations to come. Three years into the Promise program, we can clearly see that supporting students in their first year of college leads to success. This year alone, more than 350 of our graduates were Promise scholars!
Over the past year, we recognized the impact the pandemic had on our students. That included students who would have been eligible for the Promise but were unable to attend college due to a need to care for siblings, work to support their families or because of a lack of adequate technology or study space. For too many 2020 high school graduates, attending college was simply not an option, even if there were no costs for tuition and fees.
For the past several months, we have been working on ways to ensure that the Class of 2020 was not further victimized by the pandemic. This led to conversations about other students who were also impacted by the pandemic.
Much has been written about the dangers of a “lost generation” of students who’ve been negatively impacted by the difficulties of remote education, so we committed ourselves to helping students recover and thrive in the future.
Thanks to the support we received during our Centennial Celebration, our “First Year Free” for high school graduates is now on solid footing. We can now look at ways to expand our support for other students.
Thanks to the generosity of our local communities and support from the Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees, we are very happy to announce the creation of Promise Plus – a program that will waive tuition and fees for every full-time student at Allan Hancock College who registers for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years.
You read that right: For the next two years, every full-time student will receive free tuition at Allan Hancock College!
The pandemic dealt huge setbacks to many of our students. With the Promise Plus program, Hancock can offer a path back to stability for our students. This is not only a great way to support our students, but it’s also an amazing investment in our community.
Allan Hancock College graduates, on average, earn an additional $9,200 per year upon finishing their degrees. They are also more likely to engage in positive civic activity and less likely to need public assistance.
Over the next few weeks, we will release more information on how Promise Plus works. The message to our community is simple: enroll in 12 or more units and Allan Hancock College will cover your tuition and fees.
Promise Plus is the latest example of how Allan Hancock College is changing the odds for our community – we hope you will continue to support our efforts to build a more educated workforce for the Central Coast!