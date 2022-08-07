The greatest value of higher education is the economic mobility it provides to those who finish their bachelor’s degree. The greatest challenge to locals hoping to obtain a bachelor’s degree is our location.
With an associate’s degree or certificate, Allan Hancock College alumni can experience quick returns on their investment, as their wages typically increase by $9,200 annually. In about 16 months, the added income can pay off the tuition investment (and Hancock Promise students usually accrue much less debt).
Unfortunately, the economic mobility that a four-year degree can provide remains frustratingly out of reach for too many in our community. The Central Coast is a higher education desert. Highly selective admissions processes at bachelor’s-level institutions create boundaries, and we are not immune — even with nearby Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and UC Santa Barbara.
Local students who want or need to stay close to home have limited options: they can enroll in expensive online programs or must move to another community. Although hundreds of Hancock students transfer to universities every year, just as many must stay local to help their family with childcare or living expenses.
New research from Michael Itzkowitz at the national think tank Third Way shows how higher education institutions facilitate economic mobility. Itzkowitz compared four-year colleges across the country on measures of creating large-scale economic mobility and found that degrees from the “elite” schools actually make little difference in the income of their graduates.
The Economic Mobility Index shows that elite schools admit too few low-to-moderate income students to have significant impact on economic mobility. On the other hand, institutions that are accessible to all students are transforming lives and providing greater economic mobility to low income students upon graduation.
Of the 1,320 four-year universities on the Economic Mobility Index, six of the 10 best universities for economic mobility are part of the California State University system (Los Angeles, Dominguez Hills, Bakersfield, Stanislaus, Fresno, and San Bernardino).
Californians are rightly proud of our higher education system, but we have left a glaring hole in many communities where students don’t have access to affordable baccalaureate education. As communities clamor for additional CSU campuses, there is a more efficient and more affordable way to expand higher education at the local level.
The answer is close to home: community colleges.
California boasts more than 100 community colleges spread across the state, each with excellent faculty and the ability to deliver four-year degree programs.
Allan Hancock College (and our nearby colleagues at Cuesta College and Santa Barbara City College) could create high quality four-year degree programs quickly for local industry, if only given the chance. Unfortunately, the state’s rules to offer such degrees create unnecessary impediments and essentially give veto authority to the CSU system under the guise of “avoiding duplication.”
As a result, the Central Coast higher education desert remains barren.
Imagine if the state allowed Allan Hancock College to offer the degrees we need in Northern Santa Barbara County. We could quickly address the teacher shortage, better support the agriculture industry, and provide the professionals that small businesses, service agencies, and local government need. Such local baccalaureate programs would not conflict or compete with Cal Poly or UCSB offerings (which attract students from all over the world).
Conversations to improve transfer rates and offer four-year degrees closer to home continue with Cal Poly, and that partnership is a real possibility. But, after literal decades of trying to advance educational opportunities for those at the lower end of the economic spectrum, we need change now.
It’s time to recognize the untapped potential of California’s community colleges to create economic mobility for everyone in California. There is no equity issue more compelling in California’s educational system than ensuring all Californians have access to affordable higher education that increases their economic mobility.
Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. More information on the Economic Mobility Index can be found at thirdway.org/issue/education.