According to California state law, the mission of community colleges is to “offer academic and vocational instruction at the lower division level.” This includes serving students of all ages in academic, vocational, and basic skills instruction.
That mission is as critical today as it was when California’s Educational Master Plan was developed more than 50 years ago.
At Allan Hancock College, we are producing results toward that mission. Since 2011, we have increased our five-year average for students completing an associate degree by more than 50 percent and the five-year average for students completing certificates by more than 35 percent — all during a prolonged period of declining enrollment across the state.
In spite of the great success that Hancock and other community colleges are having, there still seems to be confusion or misunderstanding by some in Sacramento about the purposes and the possibilities of community colleges.
The latest example of this is AB 928, a well-intended bill signed into law last year that seeks to establish a single standard for transferring general education units to both the University of California and California State University systems.
For many years, transferring from a community college to a university was a confusing process that often left students earning college credit that they could not transfer toward a bachelor’s degree. The state has made great strides in recent years to ensure community college students have clearer pathways to baccalaureate degrees, but the system is far from perfect.
In seeking to devise a singular transfer pathway to UC and CSU institutions, the current proposal proposed by the implementation group eliminates the transfer of course credits in “Area E,” a critical section of the curriculum with classes in areas such as personal psychology and development, interpersonal communication, college success skills, nutrition, and other foundational courses that are both central to the community college mission and the success of our students.
These courses are especially effective for students from historically underserved communities who may not have cultural access to the tools needed to navigate and thrive in systems of higher education.
In response to the proposal to remove these critical courses for transfer, community college presidents and trustees unanimously adopted a resolution last month to protect these courses in the transfer process and asked leaders of the three systems to work together in recognizing their importance in the mission of community colleges and success of our students.
Easing transfer from community college into the university system is a critical component of our higher education system. Just last week on social media, University of California President Michael Drake pointed to the value of transfer, noting that more than 30 percent of UC undergraduates are community college transfers.
Even more impressive is that approximately 60 percent of CSU students have community college credits.
This begs the question: if so many students are already transferring from community colleges, shouldn’t universities broaden rather than narrow the path for admission? And shouldn’t students be able to transfer the courses that are helping make them successful at university?
With an ever-evolving economy that demands increasingly complex learning, now is not the time to restrict opportunities for students who choose California community colleges.
Efforts to decrease the number of transferable courses will increase unnecessary burdens to many of our most vulnerable students, forcing them out of college or into the waiting arms of predatory for-profit institutions in the Santa Maria Valley and beyond.
The lack of access to baccalaureate degrees — particularly in northern Santa Barbara County — overwhelmingly affects low-income and first-generation students.
Rather than narrowing and restricting the community college mission by other sectors of higher education, policy makers should see our community college system as an essential resource perfectly suited to meet local economic demands.
As a state, we should be growing our community college programs rather than limiting their impact.
Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. AHC’s Roadmaps to Success program can be found at www.hancockcollege.edu/learning-collective/roadmaps.php.