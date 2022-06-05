Allan Hancock College celebrated its 101st commencement last week, and the college once again broke records for the size of its graduating class. Nearly 1,500 Hancock students graduated this spring, and 488 of them walked on May 27 for Hancock’s first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019.
In fact, with so many students and their families, we moved the event to the college football stands to accommodate the celebration.
The excitement on graduation day is palpable and conferring degrees on our students brings great satisfaction — particularly when our graduating class reflects the community we serve.
Forty-five percent of graduates this year are Latinx, and more than half are from underrepresented communities. On graduation day, I’m blessed to have the best seat in the house and humbled to shake the hands of every graduate, including first-generation graduates, student veterans, formerly incarcerated students, and student athletes.
Just as exciting, more than one-third of our graduates received their first year fee-free with the Hancock Promise, giving them a financial leg up on their higher education journey.
The perseverance and endurance of our younger graduates is also a testament to the true nature of Generation Z. Those born after 1997 carry an unfair reputation for being entitled, unmotivated, or just plain lazy.
I can assure you that nothing could be further from the truth.
Hancock’s Gen Z students display spirit and grit every day, working tirelessly to finish their education while struggling through an unprecedented pandemic, economic turmoil, and grappling with social strife not seen in decades.
While navigating the challenges of remote learning, these students led the charge to support our community. As the pandemic accelerated in 2020, our students expanded the college’s food share program and placed groceries in more than a quarter million cars. These students — who themselves may be struggling to make ends meet — spent two full years ensuring their neighbors had enough to eat.
Once the COVID-19 vaccine became available in 2021, Hancock students again came to the rescue for our community. When launching the vaccine clinics alongside the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, our Bulldogs became the leaders of the pack. Hancock students stood on the front lines for five months, staffing an effort that provided more than one in three shots to residents of Santa Maria and Guadalupe.
The community service is ongoing. If you walked down the Elks Rodeo midway this weekend, you may have met some of our students. They were paying forward the opportunity of obtaining an education at Hancock by spreading the word that anyone and everyone is welcome to follow in their footsteps.
I see our students every day, and I am optimistic for our future. Generation Z is not entitled or lazy or indifferent. They raise their hands, step up, and rise to the occasion to serve their community. Our students — and our graduates— are committed to improving the world around them and changing the odds for our community.
