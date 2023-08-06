 Skip to main content
Kevin G. Walthers: Higher education is not optional

In a nation full of increasingly mixed opinions about the value of higher education, there seems to be a misunderstanding that I want to address:

A college education is the ultimate game-changer in today’s economy.

Those who invest in their future through higher education open incredible opportunities for their personal growth and professional success. And the data don’t lie: global consulting firm McKinsey and Company calculated that more than 85 percent of new jobs created in this decade will require some level of college credential.

