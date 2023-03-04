 Skip to main content
Your Community College

Kevin G. Walthers: Introducing the newest gem on the Central Coast

Kevin Walthers

A college’s history often pivots on a handful of remarkable events. And the grand opening of Allan Hancock College’s new Fine Arts Complex last Friday was one of those moments.

Despite stormy conditions, more than 400 of our friends and neighbors across the district turned out to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for the most cutting-edge fine arts facility on the Central Coast.

Despite the dark skies outside, the energy inside was bright and optimistic.

Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. To watch a brief overview of the Fine Arts Complex grand opening, visit tinyurl.com/ACHFineArts or view photos at tinyurl.com/AHCFACPics.

