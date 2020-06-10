Kevin G. Walthers: Liberty and justice for all?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is not the column I intended to write. June is when we celebrate our students’ success and accomplishments and I planned to write about that. Given the events of the past week, it seems more appropriate to stop and reflect on the reality that too many in our nation are losing their lives and their liberty because of a justice system that systematically oppresses Black Americans.

The ongoing protests demonstrate that Americans need to take constructive and meaningful action regarding race and privilege. Robin DiAngelo, a professor at the University of Washington, has studied this phenomenon extensively. Her research finds that white people in particular struggle to have meaningful conversations about race, preventing them from deeply examining their lives and assumptions. This allows for the compartmentalization of tragic events, leading to the misplaced belief that the phrase “and justice for all” is the truth in the United States.