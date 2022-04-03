College acceptance season is in full swing. It’s an exciting time for students and their families as they choose their paths to higher education.
For many students in our community, the choice is easy: accept the Hancock Promise and enroll full-time at Allan Hancock College. Every high school graduate in northern Santa Barbara County is eligible for a first year of free tuition and fees. Since the inception of the Hancock Promise, more than half of all local high school grads have become Hancock Bulldogs, moving forward on a journey to transfer to a four-year university or enter the workforce.
But families beware: educational predators are in our own backyard.
The Hancock Promise helps students avoid for-profit educational institutions that place money ahead of student success. With the Hancock Promise, a typical high school grad accrues no tuition costs and earns enough in financial aid to apply toward books and other expenses.
Compare this with what that same student would expect to pay at the corporate for-profit schools that have moved into our area: Laurus College estimates the direct educational cost after financial aid to attend their school is more than $28,000. And students at San Joaquin Valley College can expect to pay more than $15,500 for one year of education.
How are students supposed to cover these costs?
For-profit companies often bundle their student loans as part of a “package” to pay for school. Many students don’t realize that the aid is actually a loan, which are federally guaranteed and can only be expunged later if substantial fraud is proven by the Department of Education.
Over the past several years, the federal government has relieved defrauded students of more than $2 billion from predatory institutions that were fraudulent in selling their programs to students.
Now, there is a new tactic among the predatory institutions. Reporting by the Hechinger Report shows that many for-profit colleges are offering loans directly to students with little expectation that the funds will ever be fully repaid. It seems counter-intuitive that colleges would loan money without repayment expectations until you understand the rules of the game for proprietary institutions: these colleges are allowed to get up to 90 percent of their revenue from federal sources (primarily Pell Grants and federal student loans). The other 10 percent must come from other sources, so they “loan” the money to students to cover the tuition. At a minimum, they get 90 cents on the dollar from exorbitant tuition rates and any repayment is a bonus.
The result? Students struggle to make payments that begin accruing interest on the first day of class (rather than upon college exit like federal loans) and find themselves subjected to collection harassment and negative credit reporting.
According to The Century Foundation, student debt is surging among traditional for-profits and what is termed “covert” for-profits — such as Grand Canyon University, Stevens-Henager College, and Keiser University — that the Century Foundation says offer “sketchy claims to non-profit status.” These colleges and universities have increased student loan disbursements by 12 to 25 percent during the 2019-20 reporting year. San Joaquin Valley College and its subsidiary Carrington College increased new student debt by 33 percent over that same time period.
With limited options for higher education in our region, Allan Hancock College is more important than ever. Your community college offers highly trained faculty with advanced degrees in their field of study, small class sizes, personalized guidance, and the best opportunity to transfer to a four-year institution. The best part is that it is free to those high school seniors ready to go to college full-time next fall. And when they come to Hancock, they will never be a revenue source to drive profits to shareholders.