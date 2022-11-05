We’re so fortunate to live where we live — with great weather, pristine beaches, quaint communities, incredible food, and world-class wine.
You can also add “amazing live theater” to that list.
Most locals know that for over 50 years, Allan Hancock College’s Pacific Conservatory for the Performing Arts (PCPA), also known as the Pacific Conservatory Theatre, delivers remarkable productions in Hancock’s Marian and Severson Theaters, as well as the recently renovated Solvang Festival Theater each summer.
You may not know, however, what’s happening behind the scenes at each and every production: PCPA is also a very successful training program for emerging performers and theater technicians beginning their careers in the entertainment industry.
Nowhere else can you find community college students working side-by-side with seasoned theater professionals to bring the quality of productions you see year after year. You can see our acting alumni — including a few A-listers — performing on Broadway and screens large and small. And our technical theater graduates work on productions for stage and screens around the world.
While PCPA provides the Central Coast with big-city theatrical experiences right here at home, it’s not only paying ticket-holders who enjoy the benefits.
Each year, our local K-12 schools bring hundreds of young students to performances and PCPA takes a special production into the schools to expose school children to the magic of live theater.
Imagine the awe and wonder felt by children whose parents are working multiple jobs just to afford the basic costs of living: PCPA is changing the odds in our community by opening up new worlds to these young minds!
This year marks PCPA’s 59th season, and there’s a little something for everyone. The season balances some family favorites — like the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic “Cinderella” — with more thought-provoking productions such as “The River Bride” and “The Book of Will.”
Music fans (like me) won’t want to miss “Bright Star,” the Grammy-nominated musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. And for your funny bone, don’t miss “American Mariachi,” a musical comedy set in the 1970s world of mariachi music.
When PCPA was forced offstage during the pandemic, I often heard regret from those who had not attended a show. Folks worried they had missed out on a tremendous opportunity due to the uncertainty of PCPA’s revival.
So as PCPA returns to a full post-pandemic season, we need you more than ever. Your support of PCPA is vital to the long-term viability of this institution that brings so much to the region.
We are eternally grateful to our core patrons who support the shows year after year, both through sponsorship and attendance.
During the pandemic, Allan Hancock College made substantial investments to ensure the long-term viability of PCPA. Combined with the tremendous work by the entire theater company, PCPA is back with renewed energy and a spirit of service. Our theater technicians spent months preparing stage sets while performers mastered their lines.
We are ready for you to take a seat, enjoy the show, and appreciate all that PCPA has to offer.
Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. Get your PCPA tickets at PCPA.org.