Kevin G. Walthers: The time is now for Allan Hancock College baccalaureate

This week marked the formal introduction of the new chancellor for the California Community College System, Sonya Christian.

Chancellor Christian’s vision for the future is one where all Californians have access to higher education and four-year degrees. Those of us at Allan Hancock College welcome the advocacy.

Baccalaureate options in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties favor students from outside of our region, and lack any affordable public option for local families. The lack of accessible bachelor's degrees effectively shuts out some of the most vulnerable students in our state: children of farmworkers and laborers, those who have child/sibling/aging adult care responsibilities, and those who can’t afford to move for access to the California State University system.

