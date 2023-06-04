 Skip to main content
Your Community College

Kevin G. Walthers: Think college is expensive? Try not going

Kevin Walthers 2023

Kevin Walthers

 Contributed

“College is too expensive. Kids would do better if they just got a job.”

That’s the story that more and more Americans are telling themselves. Unfortunately, the narrative is gaining a foothold in the national psyche, and it’s increasingly reported as fact by media outlets across the spectrum.

Just this week, a headline in The Wall Street Journal proclaimed “More High School Grads Forgo College in Hot Labor Market,” citing data that college-going rates have not recovered from pre-pandemic levels. The article goes on to laud high school grads who are forgoing college and entering the workforce, particularly in leisure and hospitality that leads all sectors in employment growth.

Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. Research from The HEA Group is available at www.theheagroup.com. For more information about the Hancock Promise, visit www.ahcfoundation.org.

