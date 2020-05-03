Kevin G. Walthers: Two words of advice for high school seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s May, which means it's college acceptance time for graduating high school seniors. Here in North County, more than half of all graduates from local high schools choose to start their higher education at Allan Hancock College – and thanks to the Hancock Promise, all tuition and fees are covered for those students during their first year. We are extremely proud that the Hancock Promise has resonated so well with our community, and we look forward to welcoming our new class of Bulldogs in the fall.

For families who have long planned to enroll your student in a four-year university, and now are wondering what their college experience will look like in these uncertain times, I have two words of advice: consider Hancock.

Like all other sectors, higher education is experiencing massive upheaval. A new survey by the national research firm SimpsonScarborough suggests that 20 percent of students in four-year colleges and universities are not planning to return because of the pandemic. A full 10 percent of graduating high school seniors who were headed to four-year schools have already made alternative plans. Many are planning to stay close to home.