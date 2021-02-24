Kevin Merrill: A little bourbon, just for old times' sake

This time of year, our crews are out pruning the vines, like many vineyards up and down the Central Coast. We are probably 70 percent done on our vineyard near Los Alamos.
With little or no rain, we have been able to work every day, with the exception of a little rain right before the President’s day Holiday which did keep us out of the field for one day. We are also dealing with a shorter workday thanks to the new laws that limit the number of hours worked per week to 45, overtime kicks in after that.
I'm not going to go into the new laws other than to say that I have been doing this long enough to know that farming is not an 8-5, 40-hour a week job. I only wish the folks that write these laws had a better understanding of agriculture, before regulating us, and the folks that work for us out of business.
As you all know I have been involved in farming and ranching all my life, in fact it was just 65 years ago that my mom and dad made the trek over San Marcos Pass to St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara for my debut into the world. The Santa Ynez Valley Hospital, now under the Cottage healthcare umbrella, was not in the Valley in 1956.
Dr. Bernstein was mom’s doctor and I remember dad telling a story of riding over the San Marcos Pass with Dr. Bernstein before I came along. I guess dad must have come home after taking mom down to Santa Barbara and my arrival wasn’t imminent.
Anyway, Dr Bernstein had big car and a driver, he and dad sat in the back seat as they made their way to the hospital. Dad must have been pretty nervous, so Dr. Bernstein removed a flask of bourbon from one of the seats and he and dad had a “bracer” to calm his nerves, strictly medicinal I'm sure.
A few hours later, at 9:37 p.m. on Feb. 21, 1956 I was born. A half hour later dad met mom and me as we were wheeled out of the delivery room into the hall at the hospital.
I found a clipping my mom saved, dated Friday, Feb. 24, 1956. It was one of my dad’s “Memo Pad” columns that he wrote once a week for the Santa Ynez Valley News for over 35 years from the days when the weekly newspaper was published every Friday.
Dad wrote, “The Memo Pad will be on the short side this week” as he recounted the story of my birth, finishing by saying, “we were on deck with camera in hand to record mother and baby’s exit from the elevator, needless to say, an extremely nervous photographer touched the shutter release”.
Now 65 years later, I find myself filling out Medicare and Social Security forms online, that thankfully, I don’t need yet, all the while thinking these are for somebody old like my grandparents, not me.
I have quite a few friends that have retired and will inevitably ask, when are you going to retire? My answer is always the same, I hope never, I love what I do and with God’s blessing, I can keep doing it for a long time to come.
I did enjoy a little bourbon on my birthday, just for old times sake.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
