I’m writing today’s column on the eve of celebrating the 4th of July. Unlike last year with its COVID-19 restrictions, folks are able to get out and celebrate.
Solvang is having a small parade through town, The Santa Maria Fairpark has a carnival, complete with rides and fair food that kids, big and small can enjoy over two weekends. There are several fireworks shows planned along the Central Coast, a little something everyone can enjoy after a year of staying home and wearing masks.
I think my wife Karen, the kids and I will stay home and enjoy an afternoon BBQ and celebrate with friends right here on the ranch. We just returned from a weeklong trip to the Washington D.C. area to attend the wedding of my niece, Maria Jones.
I was a little nervous about flying back East after watching the nightly news reports on all the problems at airports and unruly passengers aboard airlines. I’m happy to report that both our flights went smoothly and were probably the easiest I’ve taken in a long time.
We went down to Los Angeles and stayed in a motel close to the airport that offered parking for a week and a shuttle to LAX. We had an early morning direct flight to Reagan National that left at 7 a.m. We were there early enough to be the first folks in line for American Airlines and sailed through the baggage check and the TSA screening. Thankfully, nothing like the nightmare portrayed by the nightly news.
After getting settled near Alexandria, we ventured out to see the sights of our nation’s capital. The first day we made it to Arlington National Cemetery and witnessed the inspiring changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, along with the burial site of JFK and the eternal flame at his gravesite.
Then it was off to the Capital Mall, where we walked around the tidal basin admiring the iconic monuments, including the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials along with the World War II and Vietnam war memorials. It is an awe-inspiring site to be able to look down from the Lincoln Memorial east toward the Washington Monument and the Capital building beyond.
The next day found us headed to Mount Vernon, the former plantation and home of George and Martha Washington along the banks of the Potomac River. The weather for the first part our visit was perfect, with temperatures in the mid 70s, 15 to 20 degrees cooler than normal, thank goodness.
We ended our day by visiting the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, which is the Patronal Church of United States Catholics and America’s preeminent Marian shrine. I remembered watching the funeral of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia take place at the Basilica on TV. Another awe-inspiring visit to say the least.
The next day we headed down through the Shenandoah Valley near the little town of Luray to get ready for Maria and her fiancé Adam’s big day. The wedding was held at Faithbrooke Barn and Vineyard nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A perfect venue complimented by a beautiful bride. Congratulations Maria and Adam, thanks for making us part of your special day.
It's nice to be back home, I hope you all enjoy a happy 4th of July holiday.