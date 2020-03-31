Kevin Merrill: Agriculture stepping up amid pandemic

As I went out to work recently, I was greeted by a beautiful crisp morning. The hills surrounding the vineyard were a verdant green, with small patches of wildflowers starting to show off their spring colors.

Gov. Cuomo from New York was on the radio talking about the challenges they were facing as part of the almost 24-hour news coverage of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. I turned the radio off as I made my way out to check our crews and tractor drivers. I felt especially blessed to be living and working where I do.

Mother Nature has a way of challenging all of us. Farmers and ranchers are used to dealing with weather events, not so much deadly pandemics. We have had several seminars with our crews and tractor drivers on following safe distancing and other protocols related to this very deadly virus.

Luckily our crews work in vine rows that are 8 feet apart, and our foreman makes sure there is only one person per row working at one time.

Lunchtime and breaks find the crews staying in their cars and not using the covered picnic tables that have now been moved to our equipment yard. Thankfully, it is not warm enough yet for the shade structures used by the crews during breaks and mandated by law. We will figure out how to deal with that requirement as the days warm up.

