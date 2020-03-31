Kevin Merrill: Agriculture stepping up amid pandemic
Kevin Merrill: Agriculture stepping up amid pandemic

As I went out to work recently, I was greeted by a beautiful crisp morning. The hills surrounding the vineyard were a verdant green, with small patches of wildflowers starting to show off their spring colors.

Gov. Cuomo from New York was on the radio talking about the challenges they were facing as part of the almost 24-hour news coverage of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. I turned the radio off as I made my way out to check our crews and tractor drivers. I felt especially blessed to be living and working where I do.

Mother Nature has a way of challenging all of us. Farmers and ranchers are used to dealing with weather events, not so much deadly pandemics. We have had several seminars with our crews and tractor drivers on following safe distancing and other protocols related to this very deadly virus.

Luckily our crews work in vine rows that are 8 feet apart, and our foreman makes sure there is only one person per row working at one time.

Lunchtime and breaks find the crews staying in their cars and not using the covered picnic tables that have now been moved to our equipment yard. Thankfully, it is not warm enough yet for the shade structures used by the crews during breaks and mandated by law. We will figure out how to deal with that requirement as the days warm up.

Farmers, ranchers and the countless people in agriculture continue to work every day to ensure our food supply remains safe and stable. Folks who work in the supply chain — truckers, grocery store employees and countless others — have all stepped up and are all working overtime to keep the store shelves filled. I am hopeful people who feel the need to buy extra groceries will begin to see the markets are not going to run out of anything anytime soon. Shelves are being restocked every day.

With all that's going on across the country, people probably did not realize that last week was National Agriculture Week, one week out of the year when we hope folks recognize that agriculture provides us with almost everything we eat and wear.

I read somewhere that each farmer feeds more than 165 people, a dramatic increase from the 25 people they fed back in the 1960s. Through the use of new technology, American agriculture is doing more and doing it better than ever before in history. As the world population grows there will be an even greater demand for food and fiber coming from the United States.

Driving home the importance of farming, I also read that the average age of an American farmer is around 58. It is important that we encourage young people to consider career opportunities in agriculture. A great example is all the new ag classes being offered at Allan Hancock College, along with the new Young Farmers and Ranchers Club co-sponsored by our County Farm Bureau along with Allan Hancock. We will need young minds and enthusiasm to continue to safely feed a hungry world.

Please stay safe and healthy as we all go through these uncertain times together. Most importantly, make time to say a prayer and remember all the folks in the medical field who are risking their lives on a daily basis.

God Bless America.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

