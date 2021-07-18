It was nice to see the foggy mornings return after a week of hotter than normal summertime days and nights earlier this month. Thanks to the heat our Pinot Noir grapes are beginning to turn color, signaling harvest is not too far off.
This time of year always brings out the best of California’s fruits and vegetables. Whether you grow your own, shop at a farmers market or local grocery store, you can’t help but enjoy our beautiful produce. Perfect for a light dinner after a hot summer day. My favorites this time of year are sweet corn, tomatoes and melons, of course we are spoiled by our beautiful Santa Maria Valley strawberries.
I was out early one morning to beat the heat last week and check on our spraying crew. I watched the sun begin to rise and was taken back to my days of growing cantaloupes on Dudley Ridge, just south of Kettleman City, in the southern San Joaquin Valley. I remember watching a line of cars driving ahead of me, their headlights shining through the dust of the dirt road, bringing the crews to the fields to begin harvesting the ripening melons for the day.
I was working for Vernal Amaro in the early 1990s, after I left Salyer American. We planted both cantaloupes and honeydew melons the year before down near Delano, that's where I started my short melon-growing career. The next year Vernal leased ground up near Kettleman City and I was put in charge of growing around 75 acres of cantaloupes.
We were a pretty lean operation, and I was lucky enough to get a great tractor driver who used to work for me at Salyers to come down and help me. The two of us did most of the work other than a labor contractor crew for hoeing the melons, cotton and 80 acre of peanuts we were growing across I- 5 from the cantaloupe fields.
We had a crew of around six irrigation pipe movers for the cotton and peanuts, the cantaloupes were furrow irrigated. That’s where I had to learn how to use siphons to move water from the head irrigation ditch to the field. A sharp learning curve to say the least, but we did grow some beautiful melons.
I remember during the last irrigation before harvest I would start early in the morning setting siphon tubes and after they were all set, walking out through the fields and picking out a ripe cantaloupe to eat right there in the field. A field rep from the packing house came out one morning and walked the field with me checking the fruit. He gave me a folding melon knife, which is just a pocketknife with an extra-long blade to cut a melon in half easily. I still have it. There is nothing better than cutting into a fresh cantaloupe early in the morning and enjoying its sweet goodness right in the field — one of life’s simple pleasures.
Those moments didn’t last too long. As the sun quickly rose over the southern San Joaquin Valley, the temperatures climbed rapidly to 100 degrees or more by noon. I was used to it then. That’s why those harvesting crews I talked about earlier arrived for work before the light of day. They were usually done working by noon, or sometimes earlier.
Go out and get some of your favorite California fruits and vegetables and enjoy them while you still can, it might be a short growing season for many farmers are faced with limited water supplies this season.