Kevin Merrill: Fly fishing and a vineyard slowdown

We are in our fall/winter mode here on the vineyard. Our folks are out irrigating and applying post-harvest fertilizer, repairing broken vineyard wire and stakes, planting cover crop and winterizing our roads. The best news is we got a little rain over the weekend, with more forecast intermittently through the 21st of this month. Let's hope the forecast is right.
As things on the vineyard slowed down a little, I was able to take some time off and get away from work along with the never-ending 24-hour news cycle that will consume you if you let it. I remember watching the news for at most an hour a night when we were kids growing up, dad liked to watch the news while we were eating dinner. It gave us a chance to talk and learn about what was going on locally and out in the world, but it was never all-consuming.
Luckily for me, I booked a fishing trip on the lower Sacramento River near Redding for our son Clayton and I, the weekend before election day. Redding is seven and a half hours away, so we decided to break the trip up, leaving around noon on Friday. Our destination for the first night was Los Banos, where our goal was to stay overnight and enjoy dinner at Wool Growers Restaurant.
After checking in at our motel we made our way down to Wool Growers where we were able to enjoy a traditional French Basque dinner, seated at their long tables inside the main dining room. It was early enough in the evening that Clayton and I sat at the end of one of the long tables and other diners were at lest 20 feet away, following COVID-19 protocols. I enjoyed way more food than I should have, so did Clayton, but we only do it once a year.
The next day we were off in the morning headed north to Williams where we always stop at Granzella’s Deli and restaurant for lunch, before heading up to Redding. We try and get a table in the bar where Clayton checks out all the hunting trophies mounted on the walls in the rustic dining area. You should check it out if you are ever up that way.
Before long we made it to Redding and checked into the fly shop, where we would meet our guide Matt Dover the next morning. We purchased our one-day Steelhead Report and Restoration card and headed for our motel for the evening.
We were back at the fly shop at 7:45 a.m. where we met Matt and followed him to the river. It was a beautiful morning with the temperature around 68 degrees, a far cry from last year when it began snowing while we were fishing.
I waited by the boat launch area while Clayton followed Matt to the location where our day would end, and Matt would leave his truck and trailer and ride back with Clayton to our starting point.
I watched as several formations of geese flew overhead in the morning sky, landing 100 yards or so away from me on the river.
We enjoyed a spectacular quiet day on the river, caught some nice fish after Matt finally had me casting the fly rod the proper way, he is a great teacher with the patience of a saint. Clayton took right to it like he had been fly fishing all of his life, although he lost some of Matt’s fly’s on the bottom of the river and I didn’t.
Fly fishing makes you unwind and slow down. Will Rogers once said, “if all politicians fished instead of spoke publicly, we would be at peace with the world”.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
