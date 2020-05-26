Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future

It is hard to believe we already celebrated the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the unofficial beginning of summer. This year is much different, with many of us focused on the coronavirus and its affect on family, friends and businesses.
I hope you took a step back from today’s challenges and made some time over the weekend to remember true heroes in our country, the men and women serving in our military, especially those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
Several years ago I wrote about what a true honor it was for me as a young man to participate in two ceremonies honoring folks who served in the military and were laid to rest in both the small cemetery in Solvang and Oak Hill in Ballard.
I played the bugle and was one of the few original members who marched in parades throughout the Central Coast between 1966 and 1970.
Herb Swanson, our director, was asked by folks putting on the Memorial Day ceremonies if a couple of buglers from our group would play taps during the ceremonies at the cemeteries. Without hesitation, Herb told them we would do it. I do not remember if we volunteered or Herb just picked me, Mike Burchardi and David Pedersen to participate. It was an honor to be asked by Herb.
I do remember practicing, because they wanted two buglers, one to play taps near where the ceremony was taking place, and the other back in the cemetery a ways away playing taps, but starting a little late so it sounded like an echo.
After a couple of afternoon practice sessions at Oak Hill with Herb, we had it sounding pretty neat. I remember playing the echo part and wearing the Ballard Drum and Bugle Corps uniforms to each ceremony. I think we did it the last two years the Drum and Bugle Corps was together.
The end of May always signals graduation time for schools. This year we are all learning about virtual graduation ceremonies. Our son Clayton is graduating from Orcutt Academy High School, which held its virtual cap and gown ceremony last week. All schools are doing their best to navigate the COVID-19 rules.
Clayton’s graduating class of 2020 held its ceremony in a large room with a stage. Each graduating senior wearing their cap and gown was given a four-minute time slot to be filmed one at a time, have their name read from their diplomas by a faculty member, walk across the stage to a podium, pick up the diploma that was put there by a school board member, switch the tassel to the other side of their cap, meet their immediate family for a photo on stage and walk off past the next graduate in line.
All in all, it went smoothly, and I think the school staffers did their best given the current circumstances. The graduates and their families met on the school’s athletic field later to watch the graduation ceremonies that were recorded earlier, including all the speeches we are accustomed to during graduation ceremonies. We watched from our cars parked on the field, one car per graduate.
A little anticlimactic for the graduates, teachers and school staff. We can be thankful we are all safe and healthy. There will be time to celebrate the class of 2020 with friends and family soon.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
