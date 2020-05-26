Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is hard to believe we already celebrated the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the unofficial beginning of summer. This year is much different, with many of us focused on the coronavirus and its affect on family, friends and businesses.

I hope you took a step back from today’s challenges and made some time over the weekend to remember true heroes in our country, the men and women serving in our military, especially those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Several years ago I wrote about what a true honor it was for me as a young man to participate in two ceremonies honoring folks who served in the military and were laid to rest in both the small cemetery in Solvang and Oak Hill in Ballard.

I played the bugle and was one of the few original members who marched in parades throughout the Central Coast between 1966 and 1970.

Herb Swanson, our director, was asked by folks putting on the Memorial Day ceremonies if a couple of buglers from our group would play taps during the ceremonies at the cemeteries. Without hesitation, Herb told them we would do it. I do not remember if we volunteered or Herb just picked me, Mike Burchardi and David Pedersen to participate. It was an honor to be asked by Herb.