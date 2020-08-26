Kevin Merrill: Heat, fire, COVID ... a walk in the vineyard is nice

I think I mentioned in my last column that we were probably due for some warm summertime temperatures during September and October. I guess I was off by a couple of weeks, as some of the hottest daytime temperatures I have ever seen, made their way into the Central Coast and really all of California last week.
Our irrigators were kept busy moving water around the vineyard so the ripening fruit would not start to dehydrate on the vines. Then, just to remind us farmers who is really in charge, Mother Nature brought in a sub-tropical storm from the south, complete with thunder, lightning and a few rain showers.
Luckily, any fires started by the lightning in our area were put out quickly by our local firefighters, areas to the north and south of us were not so lucky. The small amount of rain that fell here dried out quickly, so we did not have any rot or botrytis issues with the fruit hanging inside the canopy of our vines. We are still a couple of weeks out from picking, depending on the weather.
With the fires burning to the north and south of us, we are all dealing with the smoke making its way into our canyons and valleys. I just installed the AQI app on my cell phone so I can keep track of how severe the air quality is. We have a small crew installing bird netting in the vineyard along with our irrigators that are exposed to the smoke.
Our tractor drivers are OK inside the filtered, air-conditioned cabs. If the air quality index reaches 151, we send the crew home. If the irrigators stay working, they are provided N-95 respirators to finish out their day. Luckily, we are not picking any fruit utilizing hand crews yet.
2020 is proving to be a challenging year on many fronts, we continue to work with our employees, trying to keep them safe and healthy during the COVID 19 crisis, our folks have taken the chance of getting sick seriously and continue to social distance and wear their masks at work.
To date we have not had any of the employees that work on the vineyards I manage come down with the virus. The grape market continues to be sluggish with some fruit probably ending up on the ground, due in part to two years of back-to-back record harvests.
Conference calls and Zoom meetings seem to be the order of the day as growers and landowners deal with trying to comply with new regulations such as SGMA, the State Groundwater Management Act that mandates water basins that are deemed high or medium priority by the State, have plans in place by 2022 to become sustainable. Tough to comply when you can’t have any face-to-face meetings.
With all of this going on in the background, I was happy to take our dogs out for a walk through the vineyard last Saturday morning. I have been trying to walk 2-3 miles on the ranch every day. You don’t realize how nice it is to get away from the crazy politics, protests and riots on the radio and TV. Even through it was little warm and smoky, it was relaxing watching the dogs chase a few squirrels and hear a covey of quail take off through the vines.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the folks that have lost their homes and businesses along with the firefighters that are working so hard to bring the latest fires under control.
Stay safe and healthy
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a Director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
