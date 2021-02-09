Kevin Merrill: Memories of the Gilded Age celebrate the rain

In my last column I was hoping for some much-needed rain, little did I know then that an atmospheric river was headed our way. Depending on where you live in the county, rain totals were between 3 and 12 inches of rain by the time the river of moisture made its way east.
Here on the vineyard near Los Alamos, our rain gauge measured just under 4 inches. A vineyard in Santa Ynez measured just over 7 inches. For the most part the rain fell at a steady pace and soaked into the dry ground, a true blessing for all of us. It looks like we are in for another dry period with a slight chance of rain forecast for Valentine’s Day, let’s hope it’s more than a slight chance.
As the rain fell a couple of weeks ago, I couldn’t help but remember my grandfather Sam and my mom telling me that they would always celebrate the first rain of the season. Im not sure how many years they celebrated the first rain of the season coming in late January, probably more of a reason to celebrate coming off a dry November and December.
Long before I came into the picture our family ran cattle and sheep in the hills of Rancho La Vega, south of Buellton. Along with other ranchers in the area, just like today, they relied on winter rains to produce the grass and feed for the grazing livestock.
You may remember from previous columns that my grandparents and mom were good friends with Walter and Evelynn Buell and their son Bobby. The Buell’s ran cattle on the north side of the Santa Ynez River and in those days were probably some of their closest neighbors.
The two families would get together and celebrate the first rain of the year, hoping for a good feed year in the hills and a decent cattle market later in the spring. It was a time before TV and cell phones and after a few cocktails my grandfather would get out his mandolin, Evelyn played the piano and my mom joined in with her ukulele. They played and sang songs from the Early Californios, to songs from the Gay Nineties and early twentieth century, better known as the Gilded Age.
The two families continued the tradition for many years, even after my grandparents moved and bought Rancho El Alamo Pintado south of Ballard. I remember my mom telling me that a few times it would be raining when they got together on the second floor of the adobe on Alamo Pintado where they could hear the rain coming down. I like to think that they were not only celebrating the rain, but a way of life that will slip away from us if we let it.
Later on, when I was a little boy, I remember Evelyn Buell stopping to see us at the ranch for a visit, I believe she used to play the piano for the Presbyterian church in Ballard. I think my brother was just starting to take piano lessons and Evelyn gave us a music book titled songs of the Gilded Age. After we all took lessons for a while, I can remember gathering around the piano with my grandfather and mom after some occasion, playing and singing songs from that book.
I think I will get it out and practice a little on the piano before the rain comes on Valentine’s Day.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
