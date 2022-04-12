After three days of temperatures in the high 90’s we are back down to the low 70’s and a chance for cold frosty mornings early in the week. In addition, there may be some winds gusting to 45 miles per hour.
The forecast calls for below-average lows and near to above-average highs in the next six days. A low-pressure system moves in on Good Friday with a chance of rain through Saturday. Our grapevines won't know whether it's springtime or fall ... the joys of trying to work with our partner, Mother Nature. We can always use a little rain; we will see what comes our way.
As you may recall from one of my earlier columns I talked about setting up a tour for the Young Farmers and Ranchers club sponsored by our County Farm Bureau and Allan Hancock College. I arranged for the group to visit Semitropic Water Storage District in Wasco and the Kern County Water Bank near Bakersfield.
I was able to join the group on the first day of their tour and sat in and listened while the group learned about groundwater banking and how the District has been successful in utilizing this management tool to increase water supply reliability for its customers.
Many of the kids heard for the first time how water is transferred from northern California, through both State and Federal canal systems built in the 1960s, to the southern, drier parts of the State. It was impressive to see the technology the District uses to keep track of the movement of water, along with where and how much is delivered at any one time.
We heard how important it was for the district to remain engaged with regulators and politicians in Sacramento to insure the water rights of their customers are maintained, given all the competing interests for a finite supply of water from the north.
The group left Wasco and headed south towards Bakersfield to tour the Kern County Water Bank. The largest of the County’s water bank systems is located on a large undeveloped section of the Kern River’s sandy alluvial fan. It covers nearly 32 square miles and has around 7,000 acres of recharge ponds. We learned that because of the unique geographical and geological make up, it is ideal for storing water during wet years.
Up to 72,000 acre-feet of water can be recharged at the beginning of a recharge program after several dry years. There is no fixed amount of water the bank can hold. The amount of storage readily available to the Kern County Water Bank is estimated to be about 1.5 million acre-feet.
In addition, the Kern County water bank is operating a nationally recognized native plant and wildlife habitat conservation program that is restoring critical intermittent wetland and upland habit to their natural state. It helps protect endangered species such as the San Joaquin kit fox, Tipton kangaroo rat and San Joaquin woolythreads, a trailing annual with white, wooly stems.
Our tour ended with a late lunch, provided by the water bank staff, near a pumping station that offered a view of all 32 square miles of recharge basins. Unfortunately, none of the basins had water at this time, but several pumps were delivering water from the bank to the canals heading south.
The tour continued north to get ready for day two and a tour of a dairy in Pixley and a pistachio plant in Terra Bella, I headed for home. I was glad the kids from Santa Maria got the opportunity to see a little part of the agricultural world, just over the hills from us.