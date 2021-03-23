Kevin Merrill: Spring showers, May flowers, and corned beef

March can be a busy month. We moved into daylight savings time last week, another St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, and Saturday was officially the first day of Spring.
After a few light rain showers last night, I woke up early to a clear crisp morning with a slight breeze and after sunup, beautiful blue skies. I had hoped for more rain, but we move on. I met our pruning crew early as we are almost finished trimming the canes on our late bud breaking varieties. Our Chardonnay and Pinot Noir buds are out, and we are in full frost control mode on those varieties near Los Alamos until the beginning of May.
I walked into a couple of rows of vines with our foreman early in the morning, enjoying the nice clean, fresh air after last night's light rainfall. The hills surrounding the vines were as green as they have been all year, even though some of the grasses are already starting to head out due to the drier-than-normal year we have had so far.
I have never been to Ireland, but every year as we celebrate St. Patrick’s day I look out at the green rolling hills of the Central Coast and envision what it must be like on the Emerald Isle. I remember fondly my grandmother Eileen McCarthy, the oldest of nine siblings, who with her family, made their way from Boston to California via the train.
Her father was a master color printer who went to work for the Los Angeles Times. I don’t remember a St. Patrick’s day when we didn’t have corned beef, cabbage and boiled potatoes for dinner growing up. This year was no different, as I successfully cooked my corned beef in the crock pot, remembering to turn it on.
Unlike before I was married and forgot to turn it on one year, only to come home from work to find an uncooked dinner. I think that was the only time I did not have corned beef for dinner on St. Patrick’s Day. I made up for it the next night.
Now our focus turns to Spring, a time of renewal and the Easter holiday just a few weeks away. For us Catholics who have been observing lent, it's a time of taking a look at our lives, and prioritizing the things that are important to us and our families. This weekend, our daughter Kathleen is up looking at apartments with a couple of friends in San Luis Obispo with the hope of finally getting to finish her senior year at Cal Poly on campus. An exciting time for Kathleen as she begins a new chapter in her young life, I think that is what springtime is all about.
We are seeing signs that the COVID-19 pandemic is being brought under control, with more and more folks getting vaccinated, and we are slowly returning to life with fewer restrictions. I go in to have my second vaccine shot on the 25th, our son Clayton’s 19th birthday. I'm hoping he brings me good luck as I receive the second dose.
Get out and enjoy our beautiful weather and countryside, thank our farmers and ranchers for providing a working landscape we can all enjoy. Keep your umbrellas handy. I'm optimistic that we are still in for rain showers that will bring us May flowers.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
