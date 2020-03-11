Kevin Merrill: Waiting for showers, thinking of history

A light rain is falling as I write this column, hopefully a sign that more is on the way.
Thanks to the warm weather at the end of February our Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vines are budding out. We have applied our first dose of sulfur and oil to prevent any mildew spores left over from last year to infect the tender new buds.
We welcome the rain that is hopefully on its way and will keep our eye on the temperatures after the storms pass. It can get cold after a rainstorm and we will have to protect the tender new growth from freezing if the temperatures dip below 32 degrees. We are officially in frost-protection mode now until the end of April.
We have been lucky that the last couple of years we have had very few nights and early mornings getting down to 32 degrees and below this time of year. I do remember years that our frost alarms went off around 10 p.m. for five or six nights in a row. Those make for long nights and little sleep.
We all lost an hour of sleep last Sunday as we move our clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Savings Time. The time change never really bothered me one way or another, although now it seems the older I get, the more I would just like to leave the clocks set year-round. I have never been a fan of getting up and going to work in the dark.
You have free articles remaining.
I read somewhere that moving the clocks ahead one hour is bad for our circadian rhythm and can affect our general health. I have mentioned in past columns that my grandfather Sam didn’t like moving the clocks ahead as it disrupted the milking schedule for the cows when he had his dairy.
I may be in the minority. I know lots of folks like going home after work and enjoy being outside while it’s still light. Hopefully everyone jumped ahead one hour last Sunday. I won’t get to fall back until Nov. 1.
I thought about my grandfather the other day when I found his original Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau membership card. It was known as the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau Exchange then and is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this month. The card certified that Sam de la Cuesta, member No. 74, of Gaviota was a member of the exchange and signed by the secretary, Alex Main.
There is no date on the membership card, but I read an article from the Santa Ynez Valley News dated September 1961, where it stated the Farm Bureau held its first board of directors meeting in Los Olivos on March 24, 1920.
I’m proud to say our daughter Kathleen is now working part-time at the Farm Bureau office, helping Executive Director Teri Bontrager put together memorabilia from the past 100 years to showcase during an open house to be held at the Farm Bureau office in Buellton later in April or May of this year. Kathleen represents the fourth generation from our family to be involved in the important work our county farm Bureau does on behalf of its members and all of agriculture here.
Keep your eye out for the dates of the open house. Until then, keep your umbrella handy, I hope you need to use it throughout the month of March.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbra County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com