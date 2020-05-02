Kevin Merrill: Warming up to the tasks ahead

The closest I get to shearing these days is watching when Clayton and the Vineyard 4-H lamb group gets together to shear their lambs. This year four or five kids, all practicing social distancing, brought their lambs together to be shorn by the breeder. A far different process than what I remember on the ranch when I was growing up. It is also a far different reason for shearing, getting them ready to look their best for showing at the Fair and eventual sale.

Several weeks ago, I wrote about Clayton’s lamb, named Levi, escaping into the night. Since then Levi has calmed down and I think is enjoying having his wool suit removed during these warm summer-like days. He lives in a pen next door to our chickens and Australian shepard/Queensland mix dog named PJ. I pass by it when I take PJ out for a walk along with our other two small dogs.

I’m trying to get back to walking the 2.5 miles down the vineyard driveway every day like I used to do. There is no question I feel better after I do it. I just have to make the time. It is great fun to watch the dogs chase after the first couple of rabbits we run across. They go after them in earnest, thinking they have a chance of catching one. After about the fourth rabbit we see, they just give a quick glance and go along darting in between the vines, hoping for something slower to go after.