Kevin Merrill: Working through challenging times

On the Farm

Last week’s storms raised our total rainfall amounts to 15 inches for the year on our vineyard near Los Alamos. A true blessing and a reminder that with all we have on our minds regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Mother Nature has a way of providing light at the end of a seemingly dark tunnel.

In my last column I wrote how blessed we were to be living on the Central Coast. My heart certainly goes out to the folks who have been affected by the virus in our area. Hopefully all the measures to prevent its spread will help us soon get back to a normal way of life.

Our crews and tractor drivers have been off due to the rainfall for most of the past week. I know they are anxious to get back to work on Monday. I went out Saturday morning to check the vineyard and was greeted by a few lingering clouds and beautiful blue skies. It was already starting to warm up. California poppies and patches of blue lupine scattered along the hillsides were just beginning to open up for the day. A few coveys of quail were making their way back into the brush after foraging in the vines. My early-morning trip out into the vineyard helped to snap me out of the somewhat melancholy mood I’ve had over the past weeks, brought on by the recent challenges we are all facing.

After spending time in the vineyard, I made my way back to the office to make up a schedule for the tractor work to start and the crews to go back to work after celebrating Easter on Monday. Our vines will begin to grow quickly and lose their early yellow spring-fever color because warm days are forecast for the week ahead.

The threat of early-morning frosts still linger, so we remain vigilant in watching our daily frost forecasts.

Our sprayers will begin applying sulphur to stop any mildew from beginning to grow on the tender new leaves. Luckily our employees can still come to work. Now we have daily reminders of how we can all stay healthy.

Hopefully our social distancing and other precautions pay off so kids in the many 4-H, FFA and Grange programs will be able to show and sell their animals at this year’s County Fair in July. Like many businesses, the Fairpark is closed indefinitely. The staff at the Fairpark, along with their counterparts at fairgrounds around the state are working diligently to keep the facilities viable in the months ahead. The staff is working with the California Department of Food and Agriculture to come up with alternate options for kids to sell their animals if the Fair is unable to open by July. Unfortunately, farmers face these challenges every day. There are no guarantees.

We are optimistic that CDFA and fairs around the state will come up with a safe plan to help the kids sell their animals. Otherwise, like I told our son Clayton, who has had his 4-H lamb for some time, it’s a good thing we have a new freezer and I like lamb.

I hope you all enjoyed a blessed Easter with your immediate family. It will be one we remember for many years to come.

Stay safe and healthy

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara county Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

