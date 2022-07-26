Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Kevin Merrill

The warm weather of the past week is helping bring our winegrapes to the finish line.

Our red varieties, like pinot noir, started veraison 10 days ago. Veraison, for non-grape growers is when the red grapes turn from green to red, the berries begin to accumulate sugar and soften. Another sure sign of veraison is when huge flocks of fruit-damaging starlings appear over the vineyards.

Growers use a variety of methods for trying to keep these pesky birds from damaging their crop ranging from netting, to falcons, to noise makers like Zon guns, which are propane-charged cannons placed out in the vineyard which provide a regulated sonic blast that disorients and scares the birds.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

