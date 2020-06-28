Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt: Suffrage and women of color

Mary Church Terrell one of the first African American women to earn a college degree who used her education to fight racial discrimination. She was the first president of the National Association of Colored Women, chartered member of the NAACP, the first African American admitted to the Washington DC chapter of AAUW, was especially involved in the women’s right’s movement focusing much of her attention on securing the right to vote and desegregating restaurants in white-only restaurants of her adopted home of Washington, DC.

Mary McLeod Bethune champion of racial and gender equality, founder of many voter registration drives after women gained the right to vote who played a major role in black voters transitioning from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party, founder of Bethune-Cookman College, founding president of the National Council of Negro Women, friend of Eleanor Roosevelt and the highest ranking African American woman in government when she was named Director of Negro Affairs of the National Youth Administration by President FDR and an unofficial “FDR “black cabinet member.” She was appointed vice-president of the NAACP, a position she held until her death in 1955.