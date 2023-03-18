Did you know that the next Presidential primary is in March 2024? That may seem like a long way off, but soon candidates for local and regional offices will begin their campaigns for your vote.

How will you find your way through the maze of candidates, issues and referendums? We are the League of Women Voters and our goal is to empower citizens to shape better communities.

We are a nonpartisan political membership organization which acts after study and member agreement to achieve solutions in the public interest on key community issues. We work to build citizen participation in the democratic process and engage communities in promoting positive solutions to public policy issues through education and advocacy.

Virginia Souza is the President of League of Women Voters Santa Maria Valley.

0
0
0
0
0