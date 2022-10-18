This year’s elections seem more perplexing than ever. There are new districts for school board elections and other districts for county elections, even others for Airport Board and City Council.

Do you know which districts you live in for each of these elections?

Another question some have is: How safe is my vote when I cast it or mail it? There are many myths about vote safety circulating. What steps are our officials in Santa Barbara County taking to assure that votes are safe from tampering and fraud?

Virginia Perry Souza is the President of League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley.

