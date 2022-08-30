Assemblymember Steve Bennett’s proposed Assembly Bill 2201, which would create a new permanent permitting process for groundwater wells, negatively affects local water districts, municipalities and California’s agricultural community.

Despite recent amendments to the bill language, AB 2201 would force a strict new mandate on how groundwater sustainability agencies must operate. The bill removes the ability of locally based groundwater experts to decide for themselves what management options best address local conditions. Instead, the bill would require local experts to make specific findings and determinations for new and modified groundwater wells before they may be allowed.

Sacramento legislators need to entrust groundwater management to the local experts.

Louise Lampara is the executive director of the Ventura County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, a nonprofit advocating for rational regulatory oversight and a healthy economy in Ventura County.

