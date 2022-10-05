My name is Lee Rosenberg. I am a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education and have been endorsed for this position by Bill Brown (County Sheriff), Bruce Porter (Vice President Santa Barbara County Board of Education), Rich Nagler (Valley Foundation Man Of The Year), Valerie Kissell (Executive Director People Helping People), Glenn Beede (Pastor Valley Presbyterian Church) , Alfonso Gonzalez (Student Counselor SYV High School), Greg Wolf (Teacher), Aaron Petersen, and many others.
I believe I can contribute much to the vision and mission of the high school and requite the confidence of these supporters.
My wife and I have lived in the Santa Ynez Valley for 22 years and I have served on the boards of People Helping People, the Solvang Festival Theater, founded the Central County Coalition, founded the Valley Conference — a seminar program which explores many different dimensions of our society — and founded the Vineyard Valley Theater Company.
I taught ethics at the University of California and have expertise in board policy management.
I was raised on a farm in Virginia and homeschooled for five years. I was fortunate to graduate from Harvard University. I founded a global company which employed over 400 people.
Prior to retirement, I founded the Starlight/Starbright Foundation which now facilitates communication between children’s hospitals throughout the country. I was also a founder of the Foundation Board of the Venice Family Clinic, the largest free healthcare facility in the country.
I am presently on the board of the Air Force Public Affairs Commission and the steering committee of Project Opioid, Sheriff Bill Brown’s excellent contribution to the struggle against drug sales, addiction and the support of recovery.
Education is the bedrock of a good society. I have aways been passionate about the capacity of young minds to expand their grasp of a broad range of subjects, many of which lead to careers and constructive participation in their community.
A deep understanding of justice and the right thing to do by grappling with many complex alternatives is essential as the basis of creativity and general success in our society. Our students can and must achieve these objectives.
Santa Ynez High School can be a citadel of learning. It must produce graduates who are not only educationally proficient but also dedicated to the betterment of their community and our society.
Learning of the world through the study of history, language and science is thrilling and inspiring. This is the feeling that should drive the school experience of our students.
School and study is not just a matter of fulfilling curriculum requirements and the production of grades, but a journey of investigation and understanding. What is time? What is infinity? How has our language come to us from ancient tongues like Latin and Greek? How have societies evolved? What is moral? What is just?
What is the meaning of those questions and how do they illuminate our lives and better our communities? How do we find hose answers?
These are the values I treasure, and hope will evolve further at our school in the hearts and minds of our students.
My wife and I are active in many community charitable organizations and have provided support to local hospitals, social and environmental groups. We are the parents of two children, John, a graduate of Georgetown University and Cynthia, who was educated at the American University. We have four grandchildren.
I hope you will vote for me when the time comes. I will do everything possible to requite your confidence.
Lee Rosenberg is a Santa Ynez Valley resident and a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education.