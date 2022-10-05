Lee Rosenberg
Lee Rosenberg

My name is Lee Rosenberg. I am a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education and have been endorsed for this position by Bill Brown (County Sheriff), Bruce Porter (Vice President Santa Barbara County Board of Education), Rich Nagler (Valley Foundation Man Of The Year), Valerie Kissell (Executive Director People Helping People), Glenn Beede (Pastor Valley Presbyterian Church) , Alfonso Gonzalez (Student Counselor SYV High School), Greg Wolf (Teacher), Aaron Petersen, and many others.

I believe I can contribute much to the vision and mission of the high school and requite the confidence of these supporters.

My wife and I have lived in the Santa Ynez Valley for 22 years and I have served on the boards of People Helping People, the Solvang Festival Theater, founded the Central County Coalition, founded the Valley Conference — a seminar program which explores many different dimensions of our society — and founded the Vineyard Valley Theater Company.

