A long-awaited review of the Food and Drug Administration’s Human Foods Program, partly funded by the FDA, is out. The conclusion from the Reagan-Udall Foundation is that the FDA is a great deal for consumers and would be a much better deal if the agency had a lot more money and power. As the French would say, “Quelle surprise.”

The review found that in 2021 we invested $284 million in the FDA Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition’s food budget and received a return of $11 in consumer benefits for every dollar spent. That’s not even close to correct, and it distracts us from focusing on better strategies for the FDA.

First, the public pays for this budget and to comply with the program’s regulations (through higher food costs). My research shows that compliance costs (including other market costs of regulation) are generally about 33 times those of individual agency funding. If the average agency compliance/budget cost was applied to the FDA, the total cost would be more than $9 billion.

Richard A. Williams is a former director for social sciences with the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition and the author of “Fixing Food: An FDA Insider Unravels the Myths and the Solutions.” 

